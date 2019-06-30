Frightening video of a tiger chasing a bike in Kerala goes viral

A heartstopping video of a tiger chasing two people riding a motorcycle on a highway in Kerala has gone viral on social media. The clip, posted on Instagram by @Wayanadan, shows a tiger charging at the riders when they were passing through the Pulpally-Sultan Bathery highway.

Advertising

ALSO READ | ‘Stunning but scary’: Watch this viral video of lions halting traffic at an African national park

According to the post, the video was filmed by a forest official from South Wayanad division’s Chethalath range while he was probing reports of a tiger being spotted along the highway. The riders had a narrow escape as the tiger stopped pursuing them.

Watch the video here:

With over one lakh views, the post was flooded with comments with many expressing shock over the viral clip.