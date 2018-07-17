VIDEO: Pogba sings for N’Golo Kanté as part of France’s World Cup celebrations; says he’s ‘better than Messi’

So much was the enthusiasm, Paul Pogba went a step ahead and even referred to N’Golo Kanté as ‘better than Lionel Messi’. (Source: YouTube) So much was the enthusiasm, Paul Pogba went a step ahead and even referred to N’Golo Kanté as ‘better than Lionel Messi’. (Source: YouTube)

After emerging victorious over Croatia in the historic FIFA World Cup final, France football team’s players indulged in a hearty celebration right outside the French presidential palace. While Manchester United player Paul Pogba, Kyliann Mbappe, et al had emerged as favourites of the masses, N’Golo Kanté, known for his humility, were also among the most fundamental players during this World Cup. Which is probably why when Didier Deschamps’ boys got together to celebrate, they made sure they dedicated a song to Kanté. Led by Pogba, the team sang praises for the ‘unsung hero’. So much was the enthusiasm, Pogba went a step ahead and even referred to him as ‘better than Lionel Messi’. “N’Golo Kanté, he is small, he is nice, he shut down Lionel Messi,” sang Pogba for the shy 27-year-old.

Watch the video here.

Enthralling, isn’t it?!

