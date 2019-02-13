Video: Four year-old dangles from hospital roof in Thailand, her loose-fitting dress prevents fatal fall

A four-year-old girl who was spotted hanging from the roof of a hospital in Thailand was rescued after a loose-fitting dress she was wearing prevented her fall. According to a Daily Mail report, the girl, who had accompanied her father for his treatment, wandered off from the ward and reached the roof of the Paholpolpayuhasena Hospital in Kanchanaburi, central Thailand.
A video of the incident showed the girl dangling from the roof, with her dress stuck to a sign on the building. According to the news website, the girl was chasing a lizard when she reached the roof of the 7-storey hospital and fell over. The hospital staff was alerted by a guest who heard the girl screaming.
Watch the video here:
While people stood below the building to catch the girl, a woman climbed down and pulled her up. The girl was later taken away for a physical check-up.