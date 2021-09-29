Four-tiered cake remains intact even after woman drops it, ‘fake, made of foam’ say netizens

A video of a woman accidentally dropping a four-tiered cake and then putting it back perfectly has left netizens shocked after the clip went viral on social media.

ALSO READ | Photo of wedding cake goes viral after employee gets message horribly wrong

The video was originally posted on Instagram by user Aninha Pereira along with a caption that read, “If I don’t screw up… It’s not me.”

In the clip, a woman is seen standing behind a beautiful four-tiered cake and is about to blow the candles when she accidentally drops the top tier. However, she then picks it up and places it on the top, without spoiling the cake.

Watch the video here:

The fact that the cake remained intact even after the fall has triggered a plethora of reactions online with many calling it a “fake” cake.

The clip, which is widely being circulated online, was also shared by the popular wedding page ‘Surprise Love Stories’ and has garnered over 2 million views. “The cake looks like it’s made of foam, didn’t break even a bit after falling over! But a good save,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip.

ALSO READ | How a video has convinced people on Twitter that everything is actually cake

However, another user explained how larger cakes have fake top tiers. “That’s very common to make larger cakes fake on top and make the bottom tier real. Usually, it’s if someone wants a large cake but do not have as many guests as the cake would serve.”