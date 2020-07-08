‘Putting swing to life’: Former Miss Colombia hits the dance floor weeks after leg amputation

Following her operation Álvarez, who has regularly posted her updates on social media, informed her followers that she would be going ahead with a prosthetic leg that would allow her to dance. Following her operation Álvarez, who has regularly posted her updates on social media, informed her followers that she would be going ahead with a prosthetic leg that would allow her to dance.

Many a times, stories of people who have not let their disability hold them back them in following their goals have impressed us. One such story that has inspired netizens is of former Miss Colombia Daniela Alvarez.

Weeks after Alvarez had part of her left leg amputated, the the 32-year-old former Miss Colombia took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing with her brother.

In the post, which has now gone viral, Alvarez wrote, “Putting swing to life with my favourite partner. Difficulties don’t matter! We must be resilient in life!!”

Watch the video here:

Álvarez underwent a leg amputation surgery after she was diagnosed with ischemia, which cuts of the flow of blood supply to an organ or body part, the Daily Mail reported. Álvarez developed the disease following an earlier operation where a lump was removed from her stomach.

Following her operation, Álvarez informed her followers that she would be going ahead with a prosthetic leg that would allow her to dance.

Viewed over 3.8 million times on Instagram, Álvarez’s account is flooded with netizens lauding her for spreading positivity and hope.

