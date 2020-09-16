Viral video: Forget face masks, man in England spotted wearing a snake on bus

the man was spotted riding on a bus in Salford wearing the hug snake instead of a face mask.

At a time when different face coverings of different types and sizes have flooded the markets, a man in England was spotted using a mask one would even shudder to think of. A video that has gone viral shows the man using a snake wrapped around his neck and mouth, leaving netizens shocked.

The man can be seen sitting in a bus while the reptile casually lingers around his neck. A passenger can be seen sheepishly filming the man. The stunt was condemned by the local authorities, who stated that snakes should not be used as a replacement for face coverings. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

According to a DailyMail report, the man was spotted riding on a bus in Salford. He later removed the reptile from his neck in an attempt to mock the Covid-19 restrictions in the country, which include the mandatory use of face coverings on public transport.

One of the many passengers initially thought the man to be wearing a “funky face mask” before noticing the snake slithering over the bus railing, the news website reported.

