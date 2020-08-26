scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Watch: Forest officials rescue two 10-ft-long pythons in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani

A video released by the department shows forest officials bagging the snakes -- both around 10 to 12 feet in length -- to be released in the wild later.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 26, 2020 1:15:26 pm
The two snakes were later released back in the wild. (Source: ANI/ Twitter)

A video of two huge pythons being rescued by forest officials from a farm in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani is being widely shared on social media.

The two pythons were found hidden in the tall grass in the Gaulapar area of Haldwani as farmers were working in their fields. The forest department was alerted quickly and a Quick Response Team rushed to the spot to move the snakes safely.

A video released by the forest department shows officials bagging the snakes — both around 10 to 12 feet in length — so that they can be released in the wild.

This isn’t the only video of a big snake being spotted in residential area to be widely shared on social media. Forest officer Akash Kumar Verma had shared another video of the response team trying to safely capture a huge king cobra in the rain in Jamunwala near Dehradun.

Another python was rescued last week in the Dehradun district.

