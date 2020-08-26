Watch: Forest officials rescue two 10-ft-long pythons in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani

The two snakes were later released back in the wild. (Source: ANI/ Twitter)

A video of two huge pythons being rescued by forest officials from a farm in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani is being widely shared on social media.

The two pythons were found hidden in the tall grass in the Gaulapar area of Haldwani as farmers were working in their fields. The forest department was alerted quickly and a Quick Response Team rushed to the spot to move the snakes safely.

A video released by the forest department shows officials bagging the snakes — both around 10 to 12 feet in length — so that they can be released in the wild.

This isn’t the only video of a big snake being spotted in residential area to be widely shared on social media. Forest officer Akash Kumar Verma had shared another video of the response team trying to safely capture a huge king cobra in the rain in Jamunwala near Dehradun.

Another python was rescued last week in the Dehradun district.

A giant #Python was rescued successfully today morning by the Quick Response Team of UKFD from #Doiwala ! The team has been working 24×7 during the ongoing monsoons in rescue of snakes and other wildlife ! @UttarakhandIFS @kundan_ifs @Koko__Rose @DigvijayKhati @DilipDsr pic.twitter.com/HVM9S6m0Mo — Vaibhav Singh,IFS (@VaibhavSinghIFS) August 19, 2020

