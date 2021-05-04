Cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs Bach’s music for India amid Covid woes

"Thank you Yo Yo Ma for playing pieces comforting us in these difficult times," one user wrote online. (Source: Yo Yo Ma/ Youtube)

The healing powers of music is undeniable. As Indians continue to reel under the devastating second wave of the coronavirus, they have received love and support from across the world. After Pakistani and Afghan artistes, it’s none other than the legendary American-Chinese cellist Yo-Yo Ma who has performed for India to express solidarity.

As he played ‘Sarabande’ from Bach’s Suite for Solo Cello No 4, it provided some solace to people from their pain and sufferings, with many thanking him for his deeply moving rendition

The video was released as part of his #SongsOfComfort initiative that started last year in the wake of the pandemic. The legendary artist’s soulful performance struck a chord with many online.

Watch the video here.

For India.

Sarabande from Bach’s Suite for Solo Cello No. 4. #songsofcomfort pic.twitter.com/SjwTmC0DpD — Yo-Yo Ma (@YoYo_Ma) May 4, 2021

Earlier, in a bid to take away their Covid blues, even if momentarily, multiple Grammy-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma has surprised all with an impromptu concert at a vaccination centre

Last week, a group of Pakistani artistes went viral online after they performed one of AR Rahman’s hit compositions. Singing ‘Arziyan’ from Delhi 6, Pakistani musicians Zeeshan Ali and Nauman Ali along with others created waves online.

Earlier, another video from Afghanistan with people pledging their support and assurance that Indians are not alone in such difficult times too made people emotional.