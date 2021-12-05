scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 05, 2021
MUST READ

Food blogger tries fire panipuri in Ahmedabad, video goes viral

It has elicited comparisons with the fire paan which is now famous in several parts of the country.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 5, 2021 5:02:12 pm
fire panipuri, fire golgappe, ahmedabad weird food, fire pani puri, weird food combo, bizarre food videos, indian expressIn a video going viral, the vendor is seen asking a customer to open her mouth as he feeds her the fire panipuri.

When it comes to golgappa or panipuri, it’s arguably the most loved street food in India. However, there are different opinions about which state has the best offering. Now, taking that debate to a whole new level, a vendor in Gujarat is going viral for selling fire panipuri.

In a video going viral, the vendor is seen asking a customer to open her mouth as he feeds her the fire panipuri. Instead of serving the crunchy snacks filled up with tangy water, the vendor decided to light it up and serve the flaming food.

ALSO READ |Internet is appalled as images of butter chicken golgappe go viral

The stuffed panipuri seemed to have camphor in it which was lit up to add the fiery twist. The snack has elicited comparisons with the fire paan which is now famous in several parts of the country.

Sharing the video, food blogger Krupali Patel revealed that she had tried the fire panipuri on the streets of Ahmedabad. While most wondered why there was a need to ignite their beloved golgappa, others wanted to know if it was safe to eat.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Patel also answered people’s queries, saying she was scared to eat the fiery snack at first, but it was okay and it didn’t burn her mouth. “It looks scary but wasn’t actually,” she wrote.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

Dec 05: Latest News