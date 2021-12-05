Food blogger tries fire panipuri in Ahmedabad, video goes viral

Updated: December 5, 2021 5:02:12 pm
When it comes to golgappa or panipuri, it’s arguably the most loved street food in India. However, there are different opinions about which state has the best offering. Now, taking that debate to a whole new level, a vendor in Gujarat is going viral for selling fire panipuri.
In a video going viral, the vendor is seen asking a customer to open her mouth as he feeds her the fire panipuri. Instead of serving the crunchy snacks filled up with tangy water, the vendor decided to light it up and serve the flaming food.
The stuffed panipuri seemed to have camphor in it which was lit up to add the fiery twist. The snack has elicited comparisons with the fire paan which is now famous in several parts of the country.
Sharing the video, food blogger Krupali Patel revealed that she had tried the fire panipuri on the streets of Ahmedabad. While most wondered why there was a need to ignite their beloved golgappa, others wanted to know if it was safe to eat.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Patel also answered people’s queries, saying she was scared to eat the fiery snack at first, but it was okay and it didn’t burn her mouth. “It looks scary but wasn’t actually,” she wrote.
