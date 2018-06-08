WATCH: Gujarat folk singer showered with money during devotional programme

Do you think money being showered during devolution performances is a form of charity? (Source: ANI/Twitter) Do you think money being showered during devolution performances is a form of charity? (Source: ANI/Twitter)

It is believed that offering money at many religious places is respectful and a contribution to charity. It has become a sort of a trend that is often seen across many rural as well as urban areas in India. However, in a surprising turn of events, a folk singer in Ahmedabad was showered with money during a devotional programme.

The 43-second clip shared by ANI was captioned, “#WATCH: Folk singer being showered with money at a devotional programme in Ahmedabad, estimated to be in lakhs. #Gujarat (7.6.2018).” The video puts the spotlight on the singer sitting on the stage as several people come and throw money at him.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH: Folk singer being showered with money at a devotional programme in Ahmedabad, estimated to be in lakhs. #Gujarat (7.6.2018) pic.twitter.com/6ZV4aPYoYK — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2018

Do you think money being showered during devotional performances is a form of charity? Tell us in the comments section below.

