Saturday, June 16, 2018
WATCH: Gujarat folk singer showered with money during devotional programme

Showering money during marriages, dances performances and special occasions is a common sight in India. Yet again, one such video of a folk singer shared by ANI went viral on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 8, 2018 8:05:54 pm
folk singer showered with money, money showering devotional programme, viral money showering video, money video, viral video, indian express, indian express news Do you think money being showered during devolution performances is a form of charity? (Source: ANI/Twitter)
It is believed that offering money at many religious places is respectful and a contribution to charity. It has become a sort of a trend that is often seen across many rural as well as urban areas in India. However, in a surprising turn of events, a folk singer in Ahmedabad was showered with money during a devotional programme.

The 43-second clip shared by ANI was captioned, “#WATCH: Folk singer being showered with money at a devotional programme in Ahmedabad, estimated to be in lakhs. #Gujarat (7.6.2018).” The video puts the spotlight on the singer sitting on the stage as several people come and throw money at him.

Watch the video here:

Do you think money being showered during devotional performances is a form of charity? Tell us in the comments section below.

