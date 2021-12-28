‘Flying’ dog does continuous epic hurdle jumps at Christmas party, watch

There’s nothing like celebrating festivals with with friends and family, which also includes the furry four-legged members. Recently, a pet dog’s idea of Christmas fun entailed jumping hurdles at a gathering. This wholesome incident has given netizens much joy.

In a TikTok video going viral, a group of people gathered by a Christmas tree, and created a chain of hurdles with their legs. The family’s dog, Nala, was seen excitedly crossing them. The dog made a huge leap to successfully cross over, while everyone stared in wonder. However, after acing the jump, the pooch refused to stop.

In fact, when a man was seen falling to the floor laughing and bending over, Nala seemed unbothered by the height of her new hurdle and kept jumping over them from one side of the room to other acing his mission every single time.

Posted by Carlos Alan Beltran from Mexico, the video garnered nearly 6.5 million views on the platform and even quickly spread on other social media sites as well.

Impressed by Nala’s huge leap, many dubbed her a ‘flying dog’ and showered lots of praise, with many joking if she has been practicing her hurdle jump for Christmas. Others wanted to know how did the owners make her stop.