Watch: Florida woman takes her dogs out for walk during lockdown in a unicorn suit

Despite lockdowns to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, people with dogs are forced to step out occasionally and while protective coats are not available for all, one woman came up with a unique solution: a unicorn suit.

Tiffany Roehr, who lives in the town of Bradenton, has been self-quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic decided to take her dogs for a walk in a unicorn suit. While the dogs seemed unconcerned about the suit, people on social media couldn’t stop laughing about it.

According to the professional dog trainer, it was a lighthearted joke and won’t be a permanent feature.

“I wanted to have some fun since our state was under a safer at home order,” Roehr told Newsflare. “So I got dressed up and took my dogs for a short walk.”

After multiple requests for more videos, Roehr named her unicorn avatar Matilda and recorded more videos.

While in one she interacted with a dog, in another she is seen kayaking.

This isn’t the first such instance seen as lockdowns are implemented in multiple nations. Some have opted for dinosaur suits (and one person got into trouble with the police in Spain) while in China one woman wore a giraffe suit to collect medicine.

However, health experts have said that while they are entertaining, such suits provide no protection from the virus if the person is visiting crowded places.

