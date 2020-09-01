Watch: Flight attendant does a flip to close overhead cabin bins using heels

The flight attendant said it wasn't as easy as it looked in the video.(And News/ YouTube)

An American flight attendant has created a huge buzz on social media, showing off her acrobatic skills to close the overhead compartment in an airline.

Video of the cabin crew member turning upside down on the aisle of a flight has been circulating widely online, showing the woman using her feet to close the overhead compartment door while wearing high heels.

Wearing her uniform, the airline staff, identified as 35-year-old Lindsey O’Brien, was seen gripping onto the armrests before flipping upside down and using her legs to close four luggage containers. Flaunting great balance and flexibility, she was seen quickly turning back and landing on her feet with ease and much elan — lifting her arms in celebration.

The video was filmed in June aboard an aircraft that had been grounded in her home city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, due to Covid-19, according to O’Brien. Talking to SWNS about the viral clip she said that although it must look quite easy and effortless in the video, it was not quite so when she attempted it. “Every time I did it one bin wouldn’t close, so I wanted to close four at once,” she said, adding that it took about 20 tries before she managed to get them all closed.

As she had been a cheerleader in high-school and used to do yoga for years, O’Brien wanted to see if she can still do it when one of her coworkers asked her to flip upside down and try to close the four open overhead bins using nothing but her feet.

