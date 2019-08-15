Watch: Flashmob at Kolkata airport on eve of Independence Day 2019 takes flyers by surprise

As India celebrates its 73rd Independence Day on August 15, people across the country are gripped in patriotic fervour. On the eve of the occasion, commuters at the Kolkata airport were greeted by a special performance — a flash mob.

At the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, a group of passengers was suddenly seen unfurling the Tricolour and breaking into a performance to spread the joy and mark the special occasion. Dancing to ‘Teri Mitti’, a song from Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, the dancers enthralled many near the waiting area of the airport premise.

Watch the video here:

The performance not only delighted the flyers at the aiport but also netizens online.

This isn’t the first time flyers at Kolkata airport have been surprised with a flash mob. Earlier in 2017, commuters witnessed a flashmob ahead of Durga Puja at the premises and were thrilled.