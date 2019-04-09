Toggle Menu
Flash mob video of NRIs in support of PM Modi goes viralhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/flash-mob-video-of-nris-in-support-of-pm-modi-goes-viral5666204/

Flash mob video of NRIs in support of PM Modi goes viral

The dancers performed on the recreated version of Shankar Mahadevan 'Breathless' themed Non-Stop India, that was released by the composer on Independence Day, highlighting flagship schemes of the BJP government.

narendra modi, elections 2019, modi again, election campaign, modi flash mob, Modi again NRI flash mob, NRI modi again, NRI flash mob, dance video, viral video, indian express, indian express news
The dance also featured a man dressed as Modi, dancing along with the group.

Amid the ongoing campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a video of a flash mob in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone viral on social media. In the viral clip, which was shot on the streets of Manchester, a group of NRIs danced wearing t-shirts with ‘Namo again’ written on them and waved the BJP flags.

ALSO READ | PM Modi retweets link to buy ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ merchandise

The dancers performed on the recreated version of Shankar Mahadevan’s ‘Breathless’ themed Non-Stop India, that was released by the composer on Independence Day, highlighting flagship schemes of the BJP government. Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral. The dance also featured a man dressed as Modi, dancing along with the group.

Watch the video here:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Watch: Southwest Airlines flight attendant raps safety instructions before take off
2 Indian Naval officer rescues man from drowning at Kerala beach; wins praise online
3 17-foot-long female python caught using male pythons; picture goes viral