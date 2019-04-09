Flash mob video of NRIs in support of PM Modi goes viral

Amid the ongoing campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a video of a flash mob in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone viral on social media. In the viral clip, which was shot on the streets of Manchester, a group of NRIs danced wearing t-shirts with ‘Namo again’ written on them and waved the BJP flags.

The dancers performed on the recreated version of Shankar Mahadevan’s ‘Breathless’ themed Non-Stop India, that was released by the composer on Independence Day, highlighting flagship schemes of the BJP government. Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral. The dance also featured a man dressed as Modi, dancing along with the group.

Watch the video here: