Watch: Five men fall into drain after slab collapses in Rajasthan

In a scary incident, five men fell into a drain in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer earlier this month after the ground beneath them caved in. The moment, recorded on a surveillance camera, has gone viral on the internet, triggering a conversation about poor construction practices.

According to the timestamp on the footage, the incident happened on April 7 at around 9.30 pm. Four men are seen standing and chatting in what looks like a bike repair shop, while one person sits on the ground repairing a vehicle.

Suddenly, the concrete beneath them caves in and all of them fall. The bike being repaired falls over them.

The incident reportedly took place in the Baba Bawdi area of Jaisalmer. Luckily, the drain was dry. The men suffered minor injuries, according to local reports.

While social media users were glad the incident didn’t cause serious injuries, they couldn’t stop highlighting the possibilities. Many wondered how the ground caved in, and urged authorities to ensure stricter quality control for public property.

Users claimed several puncture-repair shops on roadsides are over pavements and drains, and said such incidents could happen often.

They also argued that such unsteady slabs may put pedestrians at risk, including animals on the road.