Wednesday, June 13, 2018
WATCH: Firefighter stands on a horizontal bar and offers salutes

In the 26-second clip, the firefighter is seen swinging first and then standing on the horizontal bar and saluting. While the task may look very simple, it isn't very easy to do this. Do you know anyone fit enough to do this?

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 13, 2018 9:03:47 pm
Chinese soldier salutes, Chinese soldier special salute, Chinese special salute viral video, viral video, indian express, indian express news Do you know anyone who is fit enough to do this? (Source: CGTN/Twitter)
Whether it is the defence forces, police academy or firefighters, their men go through vigorous training which requires utmost discipline and top-notch fitness. A few days ago, the Indian Army created a Guinness record with 58 of its personnel riding one motorbike and created quite a buzz on social media. This time it is a video of a Chinese firefighter that had gone viral. Posted by CGTN, the video reads, “In this video, a #Chinese firefighter shows off his special skill – saluting while standing on a horizontal bar.” In the 26-second clip, the firefighter is seen swinging first and then standing on the horizontal bar and saluting.

Watch the video here:

While the task may look very simple, it isn’t very easy to do this. Do you know anyone fit enough to do this? Tell us in the comments section below.

