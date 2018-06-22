WATCH: Firefighter showcases stunning skill of cutting wire on glass with a woman standing on it

In the 54-second clip, the firefighter cuts wires laid out on a glass while a woman stands on it. (Source: CCTV/Twitter) In the 54-second clip, the firefighter cuts wires laid out on a glass while a woman stands on it. (Source: CCTV/Twitter)

While all professions are distinctive in their own way, there are always certain jobs that require more physical strength and mind control than others. Being a firefighter is one such profession, where the person is required to learn sophisticated troubleshooting skills to use in terms of emergency. Exhibiting the same is a video of a firefighter that has gone viral on social media. In the 54-second clip, the firefighter is seen cutting wires laid out on a glass while a woman weighing 50 kg is standing on it. Interestingly, such things are pretty much like daily tasks for a firefighter.

Watch the video here:

A firefighter demonstrates his stunning skills at cutting wires on glass with a weight, 50 kilograms. It is the daily skill for firefighters to deal with such sophisticated troubleshootings in an emergency. pic.twitter.com/tQyxTrwwCt — CCTV (@CCTV) June 21, 2018

What do you have to say about this video? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd