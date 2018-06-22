Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
WATCH: Firefighter showcases stunning skill of cutting wire on glass with a woman standing on it

In the 54-second clip, the firefighter is seen cutting wires laid out on a glass while a woman weighing 50 kg is standing on it. Interestingly, such things are pretty much like daily tasks for a firefighter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 22, 2018 10:33:23 pm
firefighter viral video, firefighter shows skill, firefighter shows cutting wires skill, viral video, indian express, indian express news In the 54-second clip, the firefighter cuts wires laid out on a glass while a woman stands on it. (Source: CCTV/Twitter)
While all professions are distinctive in their own way, there are always certain jobs that require more physical strength and mind control than others. Being a firefighter is one such profession, where the person is required to learn sophisticated troubleshooting skills to use in terms of emergency. Exhibiting the same is a video of a firefighter that has gone viral on social media. In the 54-second clip, the firefighter is seen cutting wires laid out on a glass while a woman weighing 50 kg is standing on it. Interestingly, such things are pretty much like daily tasks for a firefighter.

Watch the video here:

