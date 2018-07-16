FIFA World Cup: If you are among those who hoped Brazil won, you will relate to this little Kerala fan

The little boy in tears, is seen threatening the person (whose voice can be heard in the video) that another word against Brazil and he’d have it. (Source: YouTube) The little boy in tears, is seen threatening the person (whose voice can be heard in the video) that another word against Brazil and he’d have it. (Source: YouTube)

France must have won the coveted FIFA 2018 World Cup by defeating Croatia, but the frenzy and fandom that football teams like Brazil and Argentina generates in people in Kerala need no particular introduction. Which is probably why, this video of a little Brazil fan getting riled up after he was playfully teased is garnering all the ‘love reacts’ on the Internet. The little boy in tears, is seen threatening the person (whose voice can be heard in the video) that another word against Brazil and he’d have it. The video was probably made after Brazil was ousted from its run to winning the cup and the man was teasing him because the little boy had teased Argentina similarly. Like how the popular adage goes “Love has no language”, though the conversation between the two is in Malayalam, if you are a Brazil supporter from any part of the world, you know you will relate to the child’s pain!

Watch the video here.

Adorable, innit?!

