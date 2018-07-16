Follow Us:
VIDEO: Did this woman try to steal a World Cup gold medal? Netizens thinks so

French players and staff were collecting their world cup gold medal when this rather daring woman decided to smoothly steal a medal with a nice grin on her face. People watching the ceremony on TV were quick to see the royal blue ribbon of the medal being tucked into her blazer's pocket.

Published: July 16, 2018 4:10:00 pm
fifa world cup 2018, fifa world cup 2018 winner, world cup presentation ceremony, woman steal world cup medal, fifa world cup 2018 results, fifa world cup 2018 final, football world cup 2018 winner, football world cup winner, fifa 2018 winner, fifa winner, fifa winner team The woman standing between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the presentation ceremony while French players and staffs received their gold medal has left people intrigued. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

France lifted the FIFA Football World Cup trophy defeating Croatia in a thrilling 4-2 game in Moscow on Sunday. And much like the match, the presentation ceremony was full of events, with no dearth of drama. One unidentified woman official present on the podium was seen sneaking in a world cup medal into her pocket! Yes, standing right behind Russian President Vladimir Putin, she was busted where her ‘act’ was caught on camera — being broadcast worldwide.

Watch the video here:

On Twitter people were surprised how she dared to steal a world cup memento for herself, right under Putin’s nose. While some sarcastically said she didn’t want the medals to get soaked in the sudden showers, many wondered if there were extra medals so she just put it away. One user also joked that it was for “Harry Kane”, while another added that it was “for Messi”. Not just on Twitter, the footage dominated even on Reddit and one user dubbed it as “Russian medalling”.

Do you think the woman was stealing? Tell us in comments below.

