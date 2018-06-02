FIFA World Cup 2018: WHOA! Russian cosmonauts flaunt football skills in ZERO-gravity

Their amazing dribbling skills with the unique football in space will blow your mind. (Source: Roscosmos/YouTube) Their amazing dribbling skills with the unique football in space will blow your mind. (Source: Roscosmos/YouTube)

FIFA World Cup 2018 is just days away, and football fans around the globe seem to be super excited for the mega sporting extravaganza. In a first, it seems, the football fever has transcended to outer space too – and we are NOT kidding.

Can’t believe it? Well, check out this viral video that shows Russian cosmonauts playing football in zero-gravity! Sounds unbelievable, right? Well, technically not in the outer space, they showed off their skills inside the International Space Station. No wonder, the out-of-the-world video has grabbed eyeballs all across the globe.

Anton Shkaplerov and Oleg Artemyev, both from Russia — the country hosting the FIFA World Cup 2018 — flaunted their excellent football skills by kicking and scoring a goal in zero-gravity. In a video released by Russian state space agency Roscosmos, the duo can be seen scoring mind-boggling shots in an orbital training session. Wearing the Russia 2018 T-shirt, the pair played with the official FIFA World Cup ball Telstar-18.

Watch the amazing video here:

The Football World Cup 2018 will start on June 14 and take place in 11 cities across Russia.

