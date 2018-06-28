WATCH: These videos of Mexicans celebrating South Korea’s win against Germany is making people emotional

Mexican football fans thanked South Korean supporters for their team’s victory that ensured their national team reached knockout stage. (Source: Twitter) Mexican football fans thanked South Korean supporters for their team’s victory that ensured their national team reached knockout stage. (Source: Twitter)

German fans were left devasted as the defending champions failed to qualify for the knock out stage of the FIFA World Cup after a shocking loss to South Korea. Germany’s defeat ensured Mexico’s berth in the Group 16, despite their 0-3 loss to Sweden. As a gratitude, Mexican fans around the globe burst into exuberant celebrations hailing South Korea and its supporters. From outside stadiums in Russia to South Korean embassy in Mexico City, football fans could not stop dancing and cheering for the Asian team.

Videos and photos of the new friendship started flooding social media platforms and it moved people from all around. They all hailed the power of sports in bringing people together.

Take a look at some of the videos going viral.

That’s the Korean consul general to Mexico, Byoung-Jin Han, celebrating with grateful Mexican fans outside the Korea embassy here. One fan said he took a shot of tequila with them earlier. pic.twitter.com/NGWEmRADUW — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) June 27, 2018

The Mexicans found a South Korean outside the stadium 😂 pic.twitter.com/9gG7V9wtOd — Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) June 27, 2018

THERES A KOREAN OUT HERE AND MEXICANS MADE A MF PARADE FOR HIM SKFMSKEK #MexicovsSuecia #GERKOR pic.twitter.com/T5ByA2nPMd — cassy 🇲🇽 (@AHNSYUJlN) June 27, 2018

In honor of Korea, I had to put this Korean man on my shoulders to celebrate 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/A8mNVH3DuE — ⁶ (@mrtinjrafael) June 27, 2018

Mexico fans and South Korea fans unite in Munich after knocking Germany out of the World Cup! 😂 🎥 – @Dugout pic.twitter.com/CDcC5LWICg — World Cup 2018 (@WCGoalz) June 27, 2018

Mexico fans when South Korea knocked Germany out of the #WorldCup 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/b1hWaGwRxS — Football Daily (@footballdailyuk) June 27, 2018

With hashtag #graciascorea, Mexicans are also sharing thank you messages and photos to express their gratitude.

Every Mexicano should go into Korea town (if you don’t already live there) and do a good deed today (especially for an elder) ⚽️ — Rebels To The Grain (@ReblsToTheGrain) June 27, 2018

Mexico still qualifies all thanks to Korea while Germany is out of the World Cup, the devil is defeated!! Going✈️Mexico & Korea. #MexicovsSuecia #MEXSWE #KORGER pic.twitter.com/vTcEk9UjZe — sad & depressive (@97sirene) June 27, 2018

Here’s how Tweeple are reacting to this new friendship.

i cant believe korea and mexico teamed up to beat the colonizers what a beautiful time for brown and asian unity BLESS YALL — bruja (@nopalequeen) June 28, 2018

This Mexico and South Korea unity is hilarious and adorable which I think is needed after that SCOTUS nonsense https://t.co/saYlquY08u — ⭐️ Steamed Ham Gardens of Garfield✊🏾 (@GlitterinGold80) June 27, 2018

This Mexico-Korea love is the most cross-cultural unity I’ve seen in a long time go sports — Ruby (@ferrariuh) June 27, 2018

Its amazing….They do demonstration to cheers and say thank you to the Korea Embassy, Its Football World https://t.co/KXbdzRtrpl — HevenuShalomAlechem (@arihuniarto) June 28, 2018

the south korea and mexico friendship gives me life — Hana ☕ (@Happy_Hana_) June 28, 2018

i need a friendship like mexico has with korea fr tho like that’s actual gooooooaaaaaaaals (haaa soccer pun) — neff (@nxdorantes) June 27, 2018

So great. And he’s carrying a Swedish flag as well. Sums up the World Cup quite well! https://t.co/qJit9FnrC2 — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) June 27, 2018

Honestly Mexico loosing and Korea winning was by far the best part of the World Cup lmao now Koreans and Mexicans are celebrating together and have a new found respect and appreciation for each other how cute 😢🇰🇷🇲🇽❤️ https://t.co/CUGVOvvcDj — I ain’t shit 🦂 (@sheslulu) June 27, 2018

Faith in Humanity break: S. Korea knocked Germany out of the World Cup, meaning Mexico advances. But SK’s going home. Mexico fans then demonstrate why they’re the best by celebrating with every Korean they find, chanting “Korea! Brothers! You’re Mexican too!” #VivaKorea https://t.co/q5byG69pts — Diana Goodman 🎞👓 (@LeCineNerd) June 27, 2018

Amazing, isn’t it?

