Thursday, June 28, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
WATCH: These videos of Mexicans celebrating South Korea’s win against Germany is making people emotional

From outside stadiums in Russia to South Korean embassy in Mexico City, football fans could stop dancing and cheering for the Asian team who stalled the 2014 World Cup champions at the group stage. Videos of the celebrations are turning Netizens emotional for their new friendship.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 28, 2018 1:49:01 pm
fifa world cup 2018, mexico, south korea, germany, mexicans thank korea, gracias corea, mexicans korean cebrations, fifa world cup videos, viral videos, indian express Mexican football fans thanked South Korean supporters for their team’s victory that ensured their national team reached knockout stage. (Source: Twitter)
German fans were left devasted as the defending champions failed to qualify for the knock out stage of the FIFA World Cup after a shocking loss to South Korea. Germany’s defeat ensured Mexico’s berth in the Group 16, despite their 0-3 loss to Sweden. As a gratitude, Mexican fans around the globe burst into exuberant celebrations hailing South Korea and its supporters. From outside stadiums in Russia to South Korean embassy in Mexico City, football fans could not stop dancing and cheering for the Asian team.

Videos and photos of the new friendship started flooding social media platforms and it moved people from all around. They all hailed the power of sports in bringing people together.

Take a look at some of the videos going viral.

With hashtag #graciascorea, Mexicans are also sharing thank you messages and photos to express their gratitude.

Here’s how Tweeple are reacting to this new friendship.

Amazing, isn’t it?

