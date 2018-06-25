FIFA World Cup 2018: Just a JAW-DROPPING video of a man at Iran vs Spain match lighting cigarette using wallet

FIFA World Cup 2018: It is the video of a man lighting his cigarette in the most unconventional way that has caught the attention of the Netizens. (Source: Marcus Gilmer/Twitter) FIFA World Cup 2018: It is the video of a man lighting his cigarette in the most unconventional way that has caught the attention of the Netizens. (Source: Marcus Gilmer/Twitter)

The FIFA World Cup 2018 is when football fandom and frenzy is at its peak. But thanks to the Internet’s watchful eye, it also becomes a source of viral content on social media. And this time, it is the video of a man lighting his cigarette in the most unconventional way that has caught the attention of the Netizens. While we still believe his savagery is no match for Rajinikanth’s cool sunglasses-flip move closer home, this man attending the Iran vs Spain match a few days ago has gathered for himself quite the fan following on social media, especially Twitter. With a cigarette in his mouth and a fleeting, knowing look at the camera, he opens his wallet, which bursts out in flames, lights his cigarette and closes the wallet shut, all in a matter of mere seconds. Yup.

Watch the video here.

In case you’d be interested in this little piece of information, then, yes, flame wallet is a thing and is so regular, that it is even available on online retail platforms if you want to pull this trick yourself some day. Don’t complain that we did not warn you though! It could be, obviously, fatal.

