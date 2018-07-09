Follow Us:
Monday, July 09, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
This dance video from a Punjabi wedding after England’s quarter-final win is winning hearts online

Guests along with the bride and groom at a Sikh wedding party were seen dancing to 'Football's coming home' by Three lions and British football fans can't have enough of it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 9, 2018 11:33:01 am
fifa world cup 2018, england vs sweden, england quarter final win celebrations, its coming home, desi wedding its coming home dance, punjabi wedding its comming home dance, indian express, viral news Newlyweds and guests dancing to ‘It’s coming home’ will make your day. (Source: Kiran Dhaliwal/ Twitter)
England’s face off with Sweden in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup coincided with sunny Saturday afternoon in the middle of wedding season. Football buff in the UK seem to have made the best of the situation. In one such video from a Punjabi wedding in England is going viral. Guests along with the bride and groom at a Sikh wedding party were seen celebrating after England won the match. But what really made this video special was the guests dancing to ‘Football’s coming home’ by Three Lions. The popular ‘football anthem’ got everyone chanting ‘It’s coming home’ not just on the dance floor but also on social media.

The footage was shared by Twitter user Kiran Dhaliwal from London with a message, “Sikh family wedding. I bloody love this country #ItsComingHome #ENG”. The video went viral quickly with more than 10,000 likes and over 2.6 lakh views in mere 12 hours!

Watch the video here:

People on the micro-blogging site loved it and called it a fine example of Britain’s strong multiculturism and unity.

Social media was flooded with photos and videos of people trying to catch all the action live somehow — be it sneaking in a mobile during the church ceremony or ignoring groom’s speech and concentrating on the screen.

England defeated Sweden 2-0 in the quarter-finals and after a long 28 years, they advanced to their first World Cup semi-final. Naturally, exuberant celebrations have taken over the country, and this was one such sweet example.

