This dance video from a Punjabi wedding after England’s quarter-final win is winning hearts online

Newlyweds and guests dancing to ‘It’s coming home’ will make your day. (Source: Kiran Dhaliwal/ Twitter) Newlyweds and guests dancing to ‘It’s coming home’ will make your day. (Source: Kiran Dhaliwal/ Twitter)

England’s face off with Sweden in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup coincided with sunny Saturday afternoon in the middle of wedding season. Football buff in the UK seem to have made the best of the situation. In one such video from a Punjabi wedding in England is going viral. Guests along with the bride and groom at a Sikh wedding party were seen celebrating after England won the match. But what really made this video special was the guests dancing to ‘Football’s coming home’ by Three Lions. The popular ‘football anthem’ got everyone chanting ‘It’s coming home’ not just on the dance floor but also on social media.

The footage was shared by Twitter user Kiran Dhaliwal from London with a message, “Sikh family wedding. I bloody love this country #ItsComingHome #ENG”. The video went viral quickly with more than 10,000 likes and over 2.6 lakh views in mere 12 hours!

People on the micro-blogging site loved it and called it a fine example of Britain’s strong multiculturism and unity.

Cannot beat a punjabi wedding…😂😂😉 — Paulie walnuts (@pauliew25919440) July 8, 2018

Congratulations to the newlyweds. 👍 Was it the ‘first dance’? 😀 — Paringdon Youth FC (@ParingdonYouth) July 8, 2018

This is what England is all about. Lovely to see! — Tim Parkes (@ShaolinMunkeh) July 8, 2018

When a different culture fully integrates and embrace’s its new country, just shows what can be done. Absolutely brilliant👏🏻🦁🦁🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — D C (@D_coll81) July 8, 2018

Just to add, this is the Britain you can be proud of — Kevinhotspur (@audere1882) July 8, 2018

Ain’t this what England is all about! 😎 — John Michael Doyle (@JohnMichaelDoy1) July 8, 2018

Love it.. no matter colour, Religion we united as #ItsComingHome — Jed_Die (@Jed_Die) July 8, 2018

Nice.. It doesn’t matter if you`re pink , black ,brown or orange , Everyone support England , EnglandNation, together we stand ! — David Kirby (@DavidKirby1) July 8, 2018

Social media was flooded with photos and videos of people trying to catch all the action live somehow — be it sneaking in a mobile during the church ceremony or ignoring groom’s speech and concentrating on the screen.

England defeated Sweden 2-0 in the quarter-finals and after a long 28 years, they advanced to their first World Cup semi-final. Naturally, exuberant celebrations have taken over the country, and this was one such sweet example.

