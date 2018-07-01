FIFA World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo fails to win match but wins hearts as he helps injured Edinson Cavani

Tweeple ruled Cristiano Ronaldo walking Edinson Cavani off the field was a beautiful moment in sportsmanship. (Source: Twitter) Tweeple ruled Cristiano Ronaldo walking Edinson Cavani off the field was a beautiful moment in sportsmanship. (Source: Twitter)

The second match of the knockout stage between Uruguay and Portugal began on a high note, with fans hoping to see Ronaldo work his magic on the field. However, it only ended with disappointment as Portugal lost 2-1.

Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani’s two spectacular goals saw the European champions exit from the World Cup, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo fans heartbroken. While Ronaldo couldn’t win the match, he did win the hearts of millions of football fans online for his sweet gesture towards his opponent.

During the match, the Paris St Germain forward injured himself and was seen limping off the field in the 74th minute as the Uruguay defence dug in to hold on to their lead. As Cavani struggled to get off the field, the Portugal captain stepped forward to help him towards the dugout. The footage of the sweet act quickly garnered a lot of attention online and went viral.

Watch the footage here:

Supporters from both sides couldn’t stop praising the Real Madrid star for his selfless gesture and lauded him for showing true sportsmanship.

Wonderful sportsmanship from Cristiano Ronaldo there to help Edinson Cavani off the pitch.#Respect 👏 #ThebeautifulGame#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/M2QVuPn82K — Aadii Bhatt (@aadii_bhatt) July 1, 2018

This Is Why I Respect This Man ❤@Cristiano escorting his opponent teammate #cavani off the field is greatest n respected moment of this #WorldCup #Respect #portugal pic.twitter.com/J5mIa5hYD5 — AMARAN (@_AMARAN_) July 1, 2018

Respect to @Cristiano .

Cristiano Ronaldo helps an injured Edinson Cavani off the pitch. pic.twitter.com/p7aPD03fng — Sheikh Tofazzal 🇧🇩 (@tofazzal_sheikh) July 1, 2018

The picture of the World Cup so far – Cristiano Ronaldo helping off an injured Edinson Cavani pic.twitter.com/cNkw69uTUX — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) June 30, 2018

Amazing sportsmanship from Ronaldo helping Cavani off the field. You love to see it. #POR #URU — Nick (@Nick28T) June 30, 2018

Ronaldo walkin’ Cavani off was a beautiful moment in sportsmanship#WorldCup2018 — Mike LaBelle (@MikeLaBelle) June 30, 2018

By far my favorite moment of the match. Cavani scored 2 goals that are putting Portugal out, possibly Ronaldo’s last World Cup and he still goes to help him out. True sportsmanship man. This is why I love this sport ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/V68sL8eovL — 🇲🇽 Dennis Rodman (@ezrasfuneral) June 30, 2018

Sportsmanship #WorldCup – Ronaldo (POR) helping Cavani (URU) off the pitch. pic.twitter.com/vUsZUWk5RR — Ron Futrell (@RonFutrell) June 30, 2018

Photo of the Day 💞

Football is all about love.

Respect C.Ronaldo as he helped injured Edison cavani off the pitch.#URUPOR #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/aTtJNCsRBg — 9jaTrendKing🇳🇬 (@9jatrendking) June 30, 2018

This man has my respect for a lifetime. Cristiano Ronaldo helping injured Cavani off the pitch. Great show of sportsmanship. 👏👏👏#Worldcup pic.twitter.com/yOH6ipdqDr — Ankita Singhal (@iankitasinghal) June 30, 2018

Uruguay will play France in the last eight in Nizhny Novgorod on Friday and will wait with bated breath to see whether Cavani recovers in time.

