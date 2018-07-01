Follow Us:
Sunday, July 01, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo fails to win match but wins hearts as he helps injured Edinson Cavani

As Cavani struggled, the Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo stepped forward giving his rival teammate support escorting him back. The footage of the sweet act quickly garnered a lot of attention online and went viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 1, 2018 1:44:46 pm
fifa worls cup 2018, portugal vs uruguay, cristiano ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, ronaldo help cavani, sports news, ronaldo helps injured Cavani, viral news, video videos, indian express Tweeple ruled Cristiano Ronaldo walking Edinson Cavani off the field was a beautiful moment in sportsmanship. (Source: Twitter)
The second match of the knockout stage between Uruguay and Portugal began on a high note, with fans hoping to see Ronaldo work his magic on the field. However, it only ended with disappointment as Portugal lost 2-1.

Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani’s two spectacular goals saw the European champions exit from the World Cup, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo fans heartbroken. While Ronaldo couldn’t win the match, he did win the hearts of millions of football fans online for his sweet gesture towards his opponent.

During the match, the Paris St Germain forward injured himself and was seen limping off the field in the 74th minute as the Uruguay defence dug in to hold on to their lead. As Cavani struggled to get off the field, the Portugal captain stepped forward to help him towards the dugout. The footage of the sweet act quickly garnered a lot of attention online and went viral.

Watch the footage here:

Supporters from both sides couldn’t stop praising the Real Madrid star for his selfless gesture and lauded him for showing true sportsmanship.

Uruguay will play France in the last eight in Nizhny Novgorod on Friday and will wait with bated breath to see whether Cavani recovers in time.

