Tuesday, June 26, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA Word Cup 2018: Pepe consoling Iranian players after match leaves Twitterati emotional

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 26, 2018 8:12:47 pm
world cup Fifa 2018, Pepe, Iranian player pepe crying, pepe consoling Iranian player, Iranian player crying viral video, football viral video, fifa popular videos, indian express, indian express news For many, football player Pepe consoling Iranian players was quite shocking and out of his usual ‘wrestler’ character.(Source: pepe_family/Instagram)
While football is filled with immense passion and aggression, it is also a game that leaves both players and fans emotional by the end of it. While recently it was Neymar’s on-field emotional outburst that had left many sympathising with the player, this time it was the elimination of Iran from the tournement that left fans heartbroken. However, a viral video of Portuguese footballer Pepe consoling Iranian players after they failed to qualify for the next round, has warmed many hearts.

Taking to Twitter, many people shared the video, which was going viral on multiple social networking platforms. While some were moved by the video, others stated how even Pepe, who is a player with ‘most attitude’, is seen consoling the Iranians.

Watch the video here:

Here are some of the other reactions that the video garnered:

While the match between the two teams had kept the audience hooked to their screens with Portugal taking a lead through a stunning strike from Riccardo Quaresma but the 1-1 draw ensured the qualification of Portugal.

