FIFA Word Cup 2018: Pepe consoling Iranian players after match leaves Twitterati emotional

While football is filled with immense passion and aggression, it is also a game that leaves both players and fans emotional by the end of it. While recently it was Neymar’s on-field emotional outburst that had left many sympathising with the player, this time it was the elimination of Iran from the tournement that left fans heartbroken. However, a viral video of Portuguese footballer Pepe consoling Iranian players after they failed to qualify for the next round, has warmed many hearts.

Taking to Twitter, many people shared the video, which was going viral on multiple social networking platforms. While some were moved by the video, others stated how even Pepe, who is a player with ‘most attitude’, is seen consoling the Iranians.

Watch the video here:

Saw this video of Iran’s player crying on Pepe’s shoulders. Heartbreaking stuff. They did great tho and should be proud of themselves. #IRNPOR pic.twitter.com/cHOFGpfO7r — Shamim Malekmian (@ShamimMalekmian) June 25, 2018

Here are some of the other reactions that the video garnered:

You can tell how much that game affected Portugal and Iran because Pepe who has the most attitude is hugging and comforting an Iranian player. My heart broke for them. — a (@hairtoobws) June 25, 2018

Pepe giving that Iranian player a shoulder to cry on 🤗❤ — Rey (@FigoMadridismo) June 25, 2018

omg the way that one iranian player was crying 😢its more than just a game for them #IRNPOR — guanlin_w1 #RedDevils🇧🇪 (@101Guanlin) June 25, 2018

While the match between the two teams had kept the audience hooked to their screens with Portugal taking a lead through a stunning strike from Riccardo Quaresma but the 1-1 draw ensured the qualification of Portugal.

