Follow Us:
Sunday, June 17, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • WATCH: ‘Dad, I’m hungry. Hello Hungry, I’m dad;’ Survivors of bad ‘Dad’ jokes share their story

WATCH: ‘Dad, I’m hungry. Hello Hungry, I’m dad;’ Survivors of bad ‘Dad’ jokes share their story

Happy Father's Day: Embracing it all, a video shared by Nickelodeon has come up with an interesting way of highlighting bad dad jokes. If you are one of the surivors, then you ought to relate with this.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 17, 2018 10:00:51 am
international fathers day, international fathers day 2018, fathers day 2018, fathers day India, happy fathers day, happy fathers day SMS, happy fathers day wishes, fathers day messages, happy fathers day facebook sms, happy fathers day whatsapp status, fathers day SMS, fathers day quotes, indian express, indian express news Happy Father’s Day: Are you also a bad dad joke survivor? (Source: Nickelodeon/YouTube)
Related News

Jokes, as defined by the Oxford dictionary, are things someone says that can cause amusement or laughter, however that isn’t the case when it comes to ‘Dad’ jokes. Dwelling on the same issues a video by Nickelodeon has featured children who have come out to share their survival stories. The 2.05-minute video highlights the hilarious side of fathers but in an extremely dramatic and serious (nah!) way. If you thought your dad was the lamest, check this clip out before reaching a conclusion.

Watch the video here:

Are you also a bad dad joke survivor? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now