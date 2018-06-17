WATCH: ‘Dad, I’m hungry. Hello Hungry, I’m dad;’ Survivors of bad ‘Dad’ jokes share their story

Happy Father’s Day: Are you also a bad dad joke survivor? (Source: Nickelodeon/YouTube) Happy Father’s Day: Are you also a bad dad joke survivor? (Source: Nickelodeon/YouTube)

Jokes, as defined by the Oxford dictionary, are things someone says that can cause amusement or laughter, however that isn’t the case when it comes to ‘Dad’ jokes. Dwelling on the same issues a video by Nickelodeon has featured children who have come out to share their survival stories. The 2.05-minute video highlights the hilarious side of fathers but in an extremely dramatic and serious (nah!) way. If you thought your dad was the lamest, check this clip out before reaching a conclusion.

Watch the video here:

Are you also a bad dad joke survivor? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd