‘Pure gold’: Father-daughter vibing to Himesh Reshammiya hit has netizens hooked

Netizens loved the video and many wanted to try it out with their dads.

Everyday household chores may be important, but they are also boring and tiring. So, a girl decided to have some fun with her father while completing a household task, and added some music to it. Now, a video of their shenanigans are raising the bar for father-daughter goals.

Content creator Bhavya Krishnan, recently shared a Reel on her Instagram account showing what she and her father did when they were left alone by her mother to clean the house. While they were armed with a mop, they decided to use it as a mic stand instead!

Ingenious, right? Lip-syncing to a peppy number ‘Zohrajabeen’ by Himesh Reshammiya from Phir Hera Pheri, the pair maintained the poker face at par with film’s actors Sunil Shetty and Akshay Kumar.

Watch the video here:

In case you’ve forgotten the actual song from the hit film, check it out here:

The video left has left netizens grooving and vibing to the song along with the duo. As many can’t wait to recreate this version with their fathers, others said her dad was really cool to do it and joked if she is willing to exchange him.

