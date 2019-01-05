Man and cat wearing matching shades walk down street and Tweeple can’t have enough of it

Pets too can be quite a fashionista and after a glance on Instagram, you’ll come across many furry friends who have quite a fan following. Recently, one such feline fashionista was spotted on the streets of Hong Kong, setting the right tone for the New Year, wearing trendy sunglasses and ruling the streets with flair.

Only it wasn’t literally on the streets and was comfortably seated on its owner’s shoulder. Its owner too was making quite a fashion statement, donning cool glares and white tracksuit.

Twitter user Zach Garcia saw the unusual sight outside Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay Station and shared a video of the owner of his pet. “OH MY GOD THIS GUYS IS WEARING AN ACTUAL CAT WITH SHADES!??!!” As fur stoles and mufflers were quite a fashion trend in the recent few years, he wondered if wearing an animal will emerge as a new trend. “Is this the new 2019 fashion trend???” he tweeted.

ASHDFKLSJDBKL OH MY GOD THIS GUYS IS WEARING AN ACTUAL CAT WITH SHADES!??!! Is this the new 2019 fashion trend??? pic.twitter.com/a2KEj7nRlk — Zach Garcia ☁ (@zachygarcia) January 1, 2019

With nearly two million views on Twitter alone, the footage went viral across social media platforms and other cat lovers expressed delight at the video.

Pretty sure this was the cat’s idea. https://t.co/Oxip6xwZ7F — Queen of Meme (@SarahMPottratz) January 5, 2019

That dude is WINNING at life 😂😂😂😂🤣 — Daryll W Hinton (@asupike) January 5, 2019

Gotta start training my cat so we can get on this level https://t.co/8Q3es3kaHM — Joli (@jollyyyyyyyy) January 5, 2019

This is the first and only outfit I’ve ever wanted to see laid out as an outfit grid pic. https://t.co/FGSYsiHgL2 — RAC (@racslife_) January 5, 2019

I aspire to be as slick as this guy and his cat 🐱😎 https://t.co/if7X2CmAMb — Roxsi (@Rox_Al_Ghul_89) January 5, 2019

If this isn’t the hottest trend of 2019 I’m gonna be pissed https://t.co/Z0uJ8tbgKt — Macey VanSavage (@maceytay) January 5, 2019

This guy is the biggest superboss of all time. And so is his CAT. 😀 https://t.co/Tom23Yk2qn — Raha Turner (@RaHa762) January 5, 2019

My cats would never stay on my shoulder for that long! https://t.co/hVobLJ49gB — Shay’Butter’Bee🐝 (@ShayTailored_xo) January 5, 2019

We are barely on the 5th day of 2019 and already we have peaked as a society. Anthropologically, scientifically, nothing can possibly top this. This is the true meaning of the term “iconic” https://t.co/SEM6AKrkh1 — Hannah Evangeline Edwards (@hannah_eedwards) January 5, 2019

@GeneralCattis I would say the cat has the guy well trained to carry the purrincess around. One of my cats 🐈 is training me to do this. So far we have been working on sitting with my furry purrince on my back. Here’s a training video. pic.twitter.com/RiLzcTDObC — Bernadette Keenan (@BernadetteNTF) January 3, 2019