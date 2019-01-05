Man and cat wearing matching shades walk down street and Tweeple can’t have enough of it

Toggle Menu
The feline was spotted on the streets of Hong Kong, setting the right tone for the New Year, wearing trendy sunglasses and ruling the streets with flair.

Pets too can be quite a fashionista and after a glance on Instagram, you’ll come across many furry friends who have quite a fan following. Recently, one such feline fashionista was spotted on the streets of Hong Kong, setting the right tone for the New Year, wearing trendy sunglasses and ruling the streets with flair.

Only it wasn’t literally on the streets and was comfortably seated on its owner’s shoulder. Its owner too was making quite a fashion statement, donning cool glares and white tracksuit.

Twitter user Zach Garcia saw the unusual sight outside Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay Station and shared a video of the owner of his pet. “OH MY GOD THIS GUYS IS WEARING AN ACTUAL CAT WITH SHADES!??!!” As fur stoles and mufflers were quite a fashion trend in the recent few years, he wondered if wearing an animal will emerge as a new trend. “Is this the new 2019 fashion trend???” he tweeted.

With nearly two million views on Twitter alone, the footage went viral across social media platforms and other cat lovers expressed delight at the video.

