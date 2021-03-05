scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 05, 2021
Latest news

Video of Farooq Abdullah dancing with Captain Amarinder Singh at a wedding goes viral

The two veteran politicians were captured enjoying themselves while dancing to covers of 'Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche' and 'Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi' in the video.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 5, 2021 12:43:23 pm
farooq abdullah, farooq abdullah dancing, captain amarinder singh, farooq abdullah dancing captain amarinder, viral videos, politician dancing video, punjab news, indian expressThe video of the two politician sharing a lighter moment has delighted many online.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh broke into a dance recently at a wedding, much to the delight of all the guests present at the venue.

Dancing to the tunes of the classic Mohammed Rafi songs – ‘Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche’ and ‘Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi’, the duo was captured in the lighter moment at the wedding of Seharinder Kaur, the granddaughter of the Punjab CM.

The video starts with the 83-year-old Kashmiri leader grooving freely at the party to the popular Shammi Kappor song from the 1968 Hindi film ‘Brahmachari’ and soon invites his long-time friend Captain Amarinder Singh to join him.

Watch the video here:

As the clip went viral across social media site, it garnered a lot of attention from netizens who loved Abdullah’s spirit.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 05: Latest News

Advertisement