Video of Farooq Abdullah dancing with Captain Amarinder Singh at a wedding goes viral

The video of the two politician sharing a lighter moment has delighted many online.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh broke into a dance recently at a wedding, much to the delight of all the guests present at the venue.

Dancing to the tunes of the classic Mohammed Rafi songs – ‘Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche’ and ‘Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi’, the duo was captured in the lighter moment at the wedding of Seharinder Kaur, the granddaughter of the Punjab CM.

The video starts with the 83-year-old Kashmiri leader grooving freely at the party to the popular Shammi Kappor song from the 1968 Hindi film ‘Brahmachari’ and soon invites his long-time friend Captain Amarinder Singh to join him.

Watch the video here:

As the clip went viral across social media site, it garnered a lot of attention from netizens who loved Abdullah’s spirit.