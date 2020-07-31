Watch: How this man’s family surprised him on birthday with a wad of cash in cake

The man’s joy and celebratory dance has delighted many. (@toekneerlynos/ Twitter) The man’s joy and celebratory dance has delighted many. (@toekneerlynos/ Twitter)

A man who sought cash as a birthday gift every year got a surprise as his family managed to hide a wad of cash inside his cake to surprise him. A video of the man discovering the cash and celebrating is being widely shared on the internet.

Twitter user @toekneerlynos shared a video showing how her mother and sister surprised her father by stuffing his birthday cake with cash. When asked to pull out the Happy Birthday topper on the cake, a long stream of dollar bills emerged, safely encased in plastic wrapping.

When he finds the cash, the man says,“I knew you weren’t gonna fail me.”.

My dads birthday is today. Each birthday he wants the same thing. Cash. Each birthday my sister and mom find a different way to surprise him with it. pic.twitter.com/qRmzbqnXDP — Toe Knee (@toekneerlynos) July 27, 2020

Many on social media were happy to see the video of the man’s birthday surprise and some also many thanked the woman for sharing the clip saying, “finally they got a cake video they like and support”.

I knew y’all wasn’t gon fail me 😭🤣🤣😍 https://t.co/H3nKeSQFnQ — Beautiful Beast 🦋✨ (@Purple_Unic0rnn) July 30, 2020

I don’t need a fancy birthday party, the most important is a birthday cake and cash that’s all I need I’m cool with it HAHAHAHAHA 😂😂 https://t.co/SiqXba8IPi — Astron Sailor (@Ayaakki08) July 29, 2020

I watched this so many times I started crying lmfaooo I could really feel his happiness through the screen 😭 https://t.co/tj3patebXG — baldlilbitch (@baldlilbitch) July 29, 2020

I love this …get ppl what they want on their day, not what YOU think they should have smh trash ass gift givers https://t.co/vFD8l21J32 — a k c (@kingfuckncarter) July 27, 2020

I love how y’all cheered him on with whatever the chose to do with the money 😂🥰🥰🥰 — That Bitch🍫🍯 (@queenjaydoe_) July 28, 2020

That’s so cool! I made one for my little brothers graduation a while ago… you were able to pack hella money in there!! One lucky dad 🥰 pic.twitter.com/MoKmdzhqWr — Mazzy G. (@Bunny27399260) July 28, 2020

This is amazing! I love it. Happy Birthday indeed to your dad. Hope my son sees this for next year! My dad use to write checks for gifts for his kids and grandkids. He’d write “one size fits all” in the memo line of the check! — Tom Ochs* (@tomochs) July 27, 2020

Let’s go back to where they individually wrapped each bill. The dedication. — Kristian (@kristianologist) July 28, 2020

His dance is EVERYTHING! LOL — 360° (@360Lioness) July 28, 2020

This is kid in a candy store cute. 🥰😍👍🏿 — 😷MamiSpeaks😷 (@mamispeaks) July 28, 2020

Finally some cake content I can support — Trash (@WomensBusinesss) July 27, 2020

Earlier this month, a video had people on Twitter talking about how everything is actually cake and inspired several hilarious memes.

