Friday, July 31, 2020
Watch: How this man’s family surprised him on birthday with a wad of cash in cake

When asked to pull out the Happy Birthday topper on the cake, a long stream of dollar bills emerged, safely encased in plastic wrapping.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 31, 2020 1:27:17 pm
money hidden in cake, cake filled with cash, money cake surprise, wife and daughter surprise man with cash in cake, viral videos, cake videos, indian express The man’s joy and celebratory dance has delighted many. (@toekneerlynos/ Twitter)

A man who sought cash as a birthday gift every year got a surprise as his family managed to hide a wad of cash inside his cake to surprise him. A video of the man discovering the cash and celebrating is being widely shared on the internet.

Twitter user @toekneerlynos shared a video showing how her mother and sister surprised her father by stuffing his birthday cake with cash. When asked to pull out the Happy Birthday topper on the cake, a long stream of dollar bills emerged, safely encased in plastic wrapping.

When he finds the cash, the man says,“I knew you weren’t gonna fail me.”.

Many on social media were happy to see the video of the man’s birthday surprise and some also many thanked the woman for sharing the clip saying, “finally they got a cake video they like and support”.

Earlier this month, a video had people on Twitter talking about how everything is actually cake and inspired several hilarious memes.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
