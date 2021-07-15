scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 15, 2021
Family of bears takes a dip in Lake Tahoe to beat the heat, people asked to stay away

Many highlighted that mother brown bears are fiercely protective about their young ones and it's very dangerous for humans to exist in such close proximity.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 15, 2021 2:26:45 pm
bear mother cubs lake tahoe, bear family cool off lake tahoe, bears bathe in beach, viral video, california heat wave, indian expressMany advised people not to go near wild animals especially when they are with their babies.

As rising temperature and forest fires continue to impact California, it’s not just the humans who are looking for ways to cool down. In fact, to beat the heat, a family of bears was recently seen taking a dip in Lake Tahoe. Now, the video is going viral and has started a conversation online.

A mother bear and her three cubs were spotted jumping into the waters at a beach in South Lake Tahoe, surrounded by scores of tourists. Although the moment looked really adorable with the energetic cubs playing in the water while the mother guarded its babies, many said it was anything but cute.

“The high on the lake that day was 91 degrees,” ABC News reported, explaining why the bears didn’t mind hanging out so close to humans at the beach.

Many highlighted that mother brown bears are fiercely protective about their young ones and it’s very dangerous for humans to exist in such close proximity. Many urged that wild animals must be given space instead of filming them so closely. As the video went viral, it started a conversation about climate change and how human behaviour is affecting the natural habit of wildlife.

Locals, however, said that many bears in the region keep wandering in residential areas and are accustomed to human presence.

This is however, not the first time a bear family has gone to the beach to get some relief. In last week of June, another family were filmed bathing in Lake Tahoe. Authorities in the area had a stern warning for people not to get too close to the animals. “They can be very dangerous,” Lt. Nelson Resendes with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said to KCRA. “Don’t feed them, don’t entice them, don’t provoke them and, obviously in a setting like this … don’t approach them … respect their space.”

