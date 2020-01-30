Viral Video: European parliament sings Auld Lang Syne after voting confirms Brexit

A video of the emotional demonstration in the European parliament has gone viral on social media, triggering many reactions online. A video of the emotional demonstration in the European parliament has gone viral on social media, triggering many reactions online.

After an emotional debate, the European Parliament gave the final approval to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal. Following the decision, the MEPs sang Auld Lang Syne — poem by Robert Burns in the Scottish language — celebrating British’s departure from the European Union (EU) on January 31.

ALSO READ | ‘Utterly Butterly Boris’: How people reacted to butter bust of Boris Johnson outside Parliament

The result was announced by the president of the European Parliament David Sassoli following the voting results where 621 voted in favour, 49 against and 31 were absent. Many including British MP Molly Scott Cato broke into tears as they addressed the parliament.

A video of the emotional demonstration in the European parliament has gone viral on social media, triggering many reactions online.

Watch the video here:

BREAKING: MEPs breakout in song as the European Parliament gives its final approval to Boris Johnson’s #Brexit deal Get more on this story here: https://t.co/Atqz6SLBcG pic.twitter.com/bHtiZ6MKOG — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 29, 2020

What do you have to say about this video? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd