‘Next level multitasking’: Epic video of father juggling baby and beer while catching baseball goes viral

The video has managed to impress and terrify people at the same time.

It’s said that parents have some amazing reflexes, and a case in point is a viral video of a father who juggled between catching a baseball, beer and his child! Yes, as baffling as it sounds, it was all caught on camera and the moment is now going viral, leaving people impressed and horrified at the same time.

In a crazy moment caught in a baseball game between the Arizona Diamondback and San Francisco Giants in Phoenix, a man wearing a Diamondback jersey was seen catching an errant foul ball in the stands. While grabbing a high-velocity ball still might not be that unusual, what was fascinating was the fact he took the one arm catch with a beer in his right hand and his baby daughter in his left.

For a brief moment, the father appeared to release the baby in mid-air and then caught her and the foul ball, whilst also holding onto the child’s milk bottle!

“This guy…. let go OF THE BABY momentarily to catch the ball. Then saved the baby and barely spilled a drop. The bottle didn’t even fall. Watch it again,” Facebook user Matt Heaston, who recorded the moment from his TV, wrote while sharing it. The incredible feat of multitasking left not just viewers onscreen perplexed, it blew away the minds of those watching the match alongside him.

The video has garnered over 10 million views on the platform itself and has spread on other social media sites as well. While most were glad that the crazy juggling gesture didn’t end on a sad note, many parents joked that while it’s impressive, his wife wouldn’t be very impressed. Many also debated if this could be termed as bad parenting or just a dad flexing his skills.

