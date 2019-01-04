Epic fail: Man caught while trying to steal a cycle outside police station

Not all thieves are masters of crime. There are many dumb robbers who started a laughing riot online, like this one whose pants fell off or this one who knocked out his partner-in-crime. But there’s one strong contender to beat them all, after he attempted to steal a bicycle from a police station! If there were ever a contest for epic fails, he’d be a top contender.

Advertising

In security camera footage that has been released, a man donning a hoodie is seen trying to steal a bike that was locked and kept near the front door of a police station in Gladstone, US. There was no way the man didn’t know it was a police station given a big signboard was visible right next to the parked cycle.

He also clearly didn’t see the surveillance camera and while he attempted to break the lock of the cycle, an officer emerged from the police station only to catch him red-handed.

“People stealing bikes isn’t rare; it’s just where he did it at this time kind of caught everyone off guard, kind of made us chuckle a little bit, you know,” Sergent Carl Bell of the Gladstone Police Department told ABC News.

“I have not actually seen something that blatant because the officers were inside watching on video camera. The camera that you see is actually in our office,” he added.