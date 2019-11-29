Watch: Man distracted by phone falls on rail track in Buenos Aires

Distracted by his phone, man failed to realise he reached the edge of the platform. Distracted by his phone, man failed to realise he reached the edge of the platform.

Mobile phone distraction is largely becoming the leading cause of accidents across the world. In one such incident in Argentina, a man was so engrossed in his phone screen that he fell off a train platform.

The man did not notice that he was nearing the edge and plunged directly onto the tracks. Luckily, there were no trains approaching the track and with the help of fellow passengers on the platform, the man was pulled back onto the platform.

According to local reports, the 49-year-old passenger did not suffer any serious injuries in the fall involving a drop from about two-feet. Subsequently, he received medical attention.

The incident occurred at a platform of the subway along the Aguero stop of Buenos Aires’ D line, and the officials recently released the surveillance footage to raise awareness among passengers.

