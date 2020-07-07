Watch: Deadly encounter between monitor lizard and dogs goes viral

The dogs continue to attack the lizard until it finally drops on the ground. The dogs continue to attack the lizard until it finally drops on the ground.

A video of an intense and deadly encounter between a monitor lizard and two dogs in Uttarakhand has gone viral on social media, leaving many shocked.

In the 1.36-minute clip, which was shared by Facebook user Himanshu Bhatt, a monitor lizard can be seen trying to climb a tree when two dogs approach it. Soon, one of the two canines grabs onto the lizard’s tail to keep it from climbing any further.

The dogs continue to attack and bite the lizard until it finally falls on the ground. However, the reptile continues to fight and ward off the relentless attack by the dogs who try to overpower it.

[Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.]

Watch the video here:

Captioned “Dogs vs monitor lizard”, the incident took place in Pauri district of Uttarakhand. The lizard was later rescued by some locals in the area.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd