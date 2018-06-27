WATCH: Eminem’s sign-language interpreter matches his supersonic speed on stage, video goes viral

Eminem’s American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter at the Firefly Music Festival, signed along to “Rap god” at a mesmerising speed, leaving many on the Internet impressed, and not surprisingly so. (Source: Kate Starr Fillingame/Facebook) Eminem’s American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter at the Firefly Music Festival, signed along to “Rap god” at a mesmerising speed, leaving many on the Internet impressed, and not surprisingly so. (Source: Kate Starr Fillingame/Facebook)

As if watching Eminem perform live at a concert is not a dream come true in itself, his American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter at the Firefly Music Festival that took place in the United States from June 14 to June 17, signed along to “Rap god” at a mesmerising speed — leaving many on the Internet impressed, and not surprisingly so. While it is common practice for musicians to also have ASLs to tune along with them on stage, Holly Maniatty’s speed as she synchronised the sign-language along with the supersonic speed of Eminem’s rap in the song has gone just as viral as his performance itself. Maniatty, who is no less a star herself, has previously also made appearances along with Jay-Z, Wu Tang Clan, Beastie Boys, Snoop Dogg, in addition to Eminem.

Watch the video here.

Enthralling, right?!

