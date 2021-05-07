Elephants destroy over 300 banana tress, leave one with a bird’s nest untouched. Watch viral video

Many sympathised with the man but also were moved by the elephant's sensitivity. (Source: Pixabay, Thanthi TV/ YouTube)

In an unusual incident, a herd of wild elephants destroyed a banana plantation in Tamil Nadu, leaving behind only a tree which had a bird’s nest with hatchlings inside. Now, as the video went viral, the elephants’ gesture is winning hearts online.

The incident happened in Sathyamangala, a town in Erode district, when five wild elephants entered the town after leaving the Vilamundi Forest, local Thanthi TV reported. According to the reports, the elephants entered the garden of a man identified as Krishnasamy and damaged more than 300 banana trees.

However, when the man along with other locals went to check the ravaged plot, they discovered something rare and beautiful — a tree with few hatchlings in the sparrow’s nest was still standing tall.

The video moved many online, with people commenting on how the elephants — even in all their aggression — exude kindness. Many also referred to them as gentle giants.

