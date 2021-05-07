Elephants destroy over 300 banana tress, leave one with a bird’s nest untouched. Watch viral video

May 7, 2021 5:38:07 pm
In an unusual incident, a herd of wild elephants destroyed a banana plantation in Tamil Nadu, leaving behind only a tree which had a bird’s nest with hatchlings inside. Now, as the video went viral, the elephants’ gesture is winning hearts online.
The incident happened in Sathyamangala, a town in Erode district, when five wild elephants entered the town after leaving the Vilamundi Forest, local Thanthi TV reported. According to the reports, the elephants entered the garden of a man identified as Krishnasamy and damaged more than 300 banana trees.
However, when the man along with other locals went to check the ravaged plot, they discovered something rare and beautiful — a tree with few hatchlings in the sparrow’s nest was still standing tall.
Watch the video here:
The video moved many online, with people commenting on how the elephants — even in all their aggression — exude kindness. Many also referred to them as gentle giants.
The idea of empathy in animals❤️
— Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) May 7, 2021
Kindness is in nature but unfortunately human beings are out of that nature nowadays!
— Dhaval Pandya (@dhavalpandya30) May 7, 2021
They are way smarter than we humans assume them to be .. what a lovely story ..
— Alka Singh (@missmetanoia6) May 7, 2021
Gannu shaitaani karta hai par galat nahi.
— Akash (@Akash789123) May 7, 2021
Awesome 😊… that’s called live with harmony live n let live … atleast they emotions . Am sorry for the farmer for loosing his crop but he will be compensated by nature not to worry 😊
— Sreehari 🇮🇳♻️🌏 (@shreecreative) May 7, 2021
That’s why we always referred to nature as Mother. She always protects.
— Shamendra Bhadauria 🇮🇳 (@ShamendraSingh) May 7, 2021
Called Gentle Giants for nothing
— IamSam (@desiwildling) May 7, 2021
Absolutely wow! nature’s wonder. Gentle giants.
— Sandeep Bhushan (@SandeepBhusha10) May 7, 2021
compassionate little giants knows the value of INNOCENT little lives.
WDE friends.keep it up.🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🌺🌸🌷💐👏🙏🏻 https://t.co/jhWc8KOs0I
— priya balu (@priyabalu_2000) May 7, 2021
This is amazing !! 👌🏻👍🏻 https://t.co/FGTDj87S0c
— SAKET (@Saket_Badola) May 7, 2021
Elephants🐘🐘😍 most intelligent and sensitive animal❤❤❤ https://t.co/b6DY24VOS6
— richa (@richarani219) May 7, 2021
Speechless and amazed…!!!💕💕 https://t.co/CmJBXtA5FY
— raj (@CaRajShukla) May 7, 2021
