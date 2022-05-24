Caught on camera: Elephant hits girl taking photos with its trunk, leaves netizens stunned

While mobile phones have made it easier to capture moments and treasure memorable moments, not everyone is thrilled at being photographed all the time. And the latest one joining the list of being irritated with a phone held to its face is an elephant, which ended up attacking a girl with its trunk.

In a video doing rounds on the internet, the otherwise gentle giant is seen irked by a group of young people photographing it from outside a pen. And while they seem all delighted and having fun, things quickly aggravate leaving the group terrified.

While the tusker initially seems friendly in the short video as a young girl pets its trunk, the girl next to her, taking a picture with her phone, did not get the same reception.

Taking all by surprise, the elephant thrashes the phone hard with its trunk, with the device hitting the girl hard on her face. Startled by the unexpected event, the group is seen bewildered trying to understand what went wrong.

And even before they could figure out, the elephant is seen trying to get hold of the phone fallen on the ground using its trunk, leaving everyone to start panicking around.

As the video went viral, some dubbed it as “epic fail” saying they were left in splits, saying maybe the elephant was trying to steal the camera. Others highlighted how animals get irritated with camera sounds and lights. While many were glad that the girl was okay, they urged people not to go so close to wild animals. In conclusion, most said, “be it humans or animals” no one likes being photographed without permission.

Even though elephants may seem friendly most of the time, when feeling threatened, things can go wary pretty quickly. Last year, a video of an elephant charging toward a tourist vehicle making loud trumpeting sounds had gone viral moments after a woman was heard saying “kuch nahi hoga (nothing will happen)”. As the clip went viral, it started a serious conversation about behaving responsibly in the wild and maintaining proper distance and decorum while observing animals in their natural habitat.