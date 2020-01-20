Viral video: Elephant helps himself to food from mahout’s plate

Certainly, the man didn’t mind sharing his food with the elephant and netizens loved their friendship. Certainly, the man didn’t mind sharing his food with the elephant and netizens loved their friendship.

In a video that’s going viral, a group of men are seen enjoying their lunch, while an elephant is seen standing in the background. While the man, who appears to be the elephant’s mahout, is seen eating rice from his plate, the tusker nonchalantly uses his trunk to take a helping.

Shared on Facebook on a popular page, the admins wrote true friendship means eating from the other person’s plate. The undated video was reportedly recorded in Kerala.

Watch video here:

In response to the video, many people commented that the elephant clearly trusts the man seen in the video and it may be used to doing this.

Last week, a video of an elephant climbing a wall to try steal some mangoes went viral.

