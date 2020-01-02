Watch: Elderly man earns praise after video of him rescuing stranded cat with chair goes viral

The video was first shared by a popular Pakistani meme page on Facebook. (Source: Ali’s Diary/Facebook) The video was first shared by a popular Pakistani meme page on Facebook. (Source: Ali’s Diary/Facebook)

In a video that’s going viral across social media sites, an elderly man is seen holding up a plastic chair up to rescue a scared cat that’s stranded on a ledge and he’s being praised online for his actions.

In the video, the cat is seen hesitating and then finally jumps onto the chair. It then sits on the chair as the man carefully lowers it, and as soon as it nears the ground the animal jumps off and runs into an alley.

While it’s not clear when and where it was shot, the video was first shared on a popular Pakistani page on Facebook where it was viewed over 7 lakh times. Other pages have since shared it and the video has been viewed thousands of times.

Watch the video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The video struck a chord with many online, and the old man came in for praise from multiple people.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd