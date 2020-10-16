scorecardresearch
Friday, October 16, 2020
Bihar polls

Bihar resident asked if ‘vikas’ arrived in village, his reply has the internet in splits

A reporter was speaking to local residents about any changes or development they may have seen in their village. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 16, 2020 6:00:36 pm
bihar elections 2020, bihar poll, vikas bihar polls, bihar man vokas interview, man misundertands vikas question, bihar tak vikas interview, viral video, indian expressThe video is being widely shared across social media platforms now.

As the state elections in Bihar draw closer, an interview of a villager in the state who was asked about ‘vikas (progress)’ in his village is being widely shared on social media.

A video from a regional channel Bihar Tak has a reporter asking an aged resident of Lakhisarai, “Kya aapke gaon me vikas pahuncha hai (has progress reached your village?)”.

The man replies, “Vikas…hum nahi the yahan sir. Hum bimar the toh doctor ke yahan gaye the. (Vikas…I wasn’t here sir. I was unwell so I was at the doctor’s)”

The reporter was speaking to local residents about any change and development they may have seen in their village.

While there were plenty who reacted with laughter, there were some who joked that he was telling the truth.

The reporter then asked the question again and clarified if there had been any significant work conducted in the area in the last five yeas. To that, the man replied that not much development had taken place. Watch the full interview:

