Bihar resident asked if ‘vikas’ arrived in village, his reply has the internet in splits

The video is being widely shared across social media platforms now.

As the state elections in Bihar draw closer, an interview of a villager in the state who was asked about ‘vikas (progress)’ in his village is being widely shared on social media.

A video from a regional channel Bihar Tak has a reporter asking an aged resident of Lakhisarai, “Kya aapke gaon me vikas pahuncha hai (has progress reached your village?)”.

The man replies, “Vikas…hum nahi the yahan sir. Hum bimar the toh doctor ke yahan gaye the. (Vikas…I wasn’t here sir. I was unwell so I was at the doctor’s)”

The reporter was speaking to local residents about any change and development they may have seen in their village.

While there were plenty who reacted with laughter, there were some who joked that he was telling the truth.

Vikas is giving only special appearance in Bihar. That’s why few people could not see it because they were outside 🤣 — Ajay Singh (@ajoykummar24) October 16, 2020

Epic👌🤣🤣 Simplicity में कहा गया एक तीखा व्यंग्य है Governance और System पर. Too good. — Neeraj Bhaskar (@BhaskarNeeraj) October 16, 2020

Dekha jaye to dada ji jawab sahi hi diya… Vikas bimar hi to hai kai saalo s.. unko lga hospital hi hoga to dekhne chale gye😂😂😂 — Sandeep Yadav (@sndyadav44) October 16, 2020

Innocence overload alert!

Easily the cutest thing on internet 🥺❤️ https://t.co/TxEPJMGNr8 — Prati911 (@Prati911) October 16, 2020

The sheer innocence of this man is adorable…. https://t.co/S7TFSoEG5O — Gaurav (@Gaurav90124441) October 16, 2020

Funny yet sad https://t.co/ySvUWQFmg9 — Vaibhav Walia (@vbwalia) October 16, 2020

That’s the most savage, hilarious , on point , stiff , ruthless and sarcastic reply I’ve come across ever with a very straight face. That’s the hardest hit ever on the system and the government. https://t.co/jRbBpacdXJ — Ranjan Arin (@ranjan_arin) October 16, 2020

Thank you baba…. For providing me a reason to ROFL in this grim situation !! Had a heartfelt laugh ! Bless you ! https://t.co/bjofpUhmIs — Dr. Reetu Sharma (@drreetusharma) October 16, 2020

The reporter then asked the question again and clarified if there had been any significant work conducted in the area in the last five yeas. To that, the man replied that not much development had taken place. Watch the full interview:

