WATCH: Woman hugs men on Eid outside mall in UP

Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
A video on social media has created quite a buzz after it was circulated on multiple social networking websites. In the 2.01-minute clip is a woman seen standing outside a UP mall and giving hugs to men on the occasion of Eid.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 19, 2018 5:38:34 pm
A huge crowd gathered around the unidentified girl and people also clicked selfies with her.
A video of an unidentified woman hugging men outside a mall in Moradabad on the occasion of Eid has gone viral on social media. In the almost 2-minute clip, the girl is standing and infront of her is a queue of men waiting for their turn to hug her. The video shows men taking selfies and pictures. Moreover, another girl is also heard counting the number of guys who were being hugged.

Watch the video here:

