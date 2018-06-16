WATCH: Record-breaking 1.4 lakh people gather to offer namaz in Europe’s ‘biggest’ Eid celebrations

The biggest Eid celebrations took place at Small Heath Park in Birmingham where more than a lakh people got together. (Source: The biggest Eid celebrations took place at Small Heath Park in Birmingham where more than a lakh people got together. (Source:

As Muslims around the world mark the end of holy month of Ramadan by celebrating Eid ul-Fitr, a record-breaking crowd of around 1.4 lakh people gathered in Birmingham to offer Eid namaz. Organised by Green Lane Masjid and Community Centre (GLMCC), it is now being dubbed as the “largest-ever Eid celebrations” in Europe.

The gathering took place at Small Heath Park in the British city, where people not only offered their prayers on the auspicious day but also enjoyed festivities and fairground rides, according to a report by Birmingham Updates.

Photos and videos from the exceptional gathering have flooded social media platforms and people can’t stop commenting about how it shows “the importance of unity and understanding for people of all faiths” in Birmingham.

Watch the video here:

“We’ve been working for months with five local Mosques and our charity partner Human Appeal to organise the community for a memorable day of prayer, games and fun,” a GLMCC spokesperson was quoted.

