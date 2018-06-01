Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
VIDEO: Young football players lift overturned car to rescue two people

A group of young football players were returning home after winning a championship in California when a car rolled in front of them on the highway. It was then that the coach of the team told the team "to stop and become heroes". 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 1, 2018 9:40:44 pm
car crash video, teenagers save couple from car crash, football team saves couple, car crash rescue by teenage boys, viral video, indian express, indian express news When a car rolled in front of a group of young footballers, they decided to lend a helping hand. (Source: CGTN/Twitter)
A group of young boys, who were a part of a youth football team in Idaho, rescued two people from an overturned car. The incident took place in Oregon, US on May 29 and was captured in a 1.02-minute clip. The group of footballers from Boise Black Knights could be seen pushing the red car to rescue “a man and a woman” trapped underneath.

According to the video posted by CGTN, the boys were returning home after winning a championship in California when the car rolled in front of them on Highway 95, south of Jordan Valley, Oregon. It was then that the coach of the team Rudy Jackson told the team, which had boys of age 13 and under, to “stop and become heroes”.

Watch the video here:

