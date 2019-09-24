Earthquake hits Pakistan, North India; here are some videos shared online

The Delhi-NCR region witnessed mild tremors on Tuesday afternoon following a massive earthquake that struck several parts of Pakistan, including capital Islamabad. While the epicentre is yet to be found, the Met department said the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Pakistan-India (J&K border) region.

Advertising

The earthquake jolted several cities in the northern parts of the country — including Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore — on Tuesday afternoon. The earthquake caused panic among people, sending them scurrying out of buildings and offices. Some later took to social media to share several videos of the incident.

Earlier in the day, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake had struck off the coast of Puerto Rico. Here are some of the many videos shared on social media.

Tea is so important for us Turks! Even in the event of an earthquake, we take our tea and run away! 🤣🤣

(Turkey) pic.twitter.com/Q2sM8m7bPi — Figen.. (@TheFigen) September 24, 2019