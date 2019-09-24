Earthquake hits Pakistan, North India; here are some videos shared online

Toggle Menu
The earthquake caused panic among people, sending them scurrying out of buildings and offices. Some later took to social media to share several videos of the incident.

The Delhi-NCR region witnessed mild tremors on Tuesday afternoon following a massive earthquake that struck several parts of Pakistan, including capital Islamabad. While the epicentre is yet to be found, the Met department said the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Pakistan-India (J&K border) region.

The earthquake jolted several cities in the northern parts of the country — including Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore — on Tuesday afternoon. The earthquake caused panic among people, sending them scurrying out of buildings and offices. Some later took to social media to share several videos of the incident.

Earlier in the day, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake had struck off the coast of Puerto Rico. Here are some of the many videos shared on social media.

