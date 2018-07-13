Follow Us:
This video of a couple’s entrance on a bird-carriage is mind blowing

With old Hindi classic 'Baharon phool barsao' being played on the background, a crane is seen hauling down the bird. And if all this was not enough, as it reaches closer to the ground, fire-crackers fixated on the carriage starts to burst!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 13, 2018 10:24:13 pm
wedding entry, unusual wedding entry, bride entry videos, groom entry videos, indian wedding videos, funny wedding videos, indian express, viral videos The quirky entry on a carriage carried by an eagle baffled many on the micro-blogging site. (Source: @HaramiParindey/ Twitter)
Gone are the days when making an entrance on a horse carriage or a car on the wedding day was considered to be a grand affair. While there’s no dearth of creativity, a couple recently made an epic entry on their desi reception from the sky! Well, not on a helicopter but in a giant ball with a huge eagle flapping its wings — the bride and groom descend from what looks like a 21st century’s ‘Puspak Vimaan’.

The footage of the grand entrance was shared on Twitter by a user and people on the micro-blogging site couldn’t keep calm. With old Hindi classic ‘Baharon phool barsao’ being played on the background, a crane is seen hauling down the bird. And if all this was not enough, as it reaches closer to the ground, fire-crackers attached on the carriage starts to burst!

What do you think about this entrance? Tell us in comments below.

