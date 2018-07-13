This video of a couple’s entrance on a bird-carriage is mind blowing

The quirky entry on a carriage carried by an eagle baffled many on the micro-blogging site. (Source: @HaramiParindey/ Twitter) The quirky entry on a carriage carried by an eagle baffled many on the micro-blogging site. (Source: @HaramiParindey/ Twitter)

Gone are the days when making an entrance on a horse carriage or a car on the wedding day was considered to be a grand affair. While there’s no dearth of creativity, a couple recently made an epic entry on their desi reception from the sky! Well, not on a helicopter but in a giant ball with a huge eagle flapping its wings — the bride and groom descend from what looks like a 21st century’s ‘Puspak Vimaan’.

The footage of the grand entrance was shared on Twitter by a user and people on the micro-blogging site couldn’t keep calm. With old Hindi classic ‘Baharon phool barsao’ being played on the background, a crane is seen hauling down the bird. And if all this was not enough, as it reaches closer to the ground, fire-crackers attached on the carriage starts to burst!

Take a look at the video here:

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the groom and bride. Indian weddings are getting out of hand. pic.twitter.com/AEWlxw54xD — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 13, 2018

Here’s what people had to say.

This is the most insane thing I’ve seen today. https://t.co/AkFVq3M3CU — Sridala Swami (@sridala) July 13, 2018

Rather than interesting its ridiculous and dangerous — Vasundhara (@WittyVGP) July 13, 2018

They’ve lost their minds. — TheEvilOrthodontist (@AditiGaur89) July 13, 2018

How can anyone’s even agree to this shit? — Meet_Nipun (@nipun21gupta) July 13, 2018

😂 😂 😂

Is that an eagle? Looks like the bride has a message there 😂 https://t.co/30FoCIcclw — MaharaniOnWheels (@royally_fiery) July 13, 2018

What do you think about this entrance? Tell us in comments below.

