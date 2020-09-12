Watch: Duo photo-bombed BBC reporter during PTC, netizens can’t stop laughing

The cheeky photobombing left many laughing out loud online.

For television journalists working outdoors, a good piece to camera (PTC) is not always easy and could definitely be more than one take. Time and again, we have seen bloopers of this. Recently, a BBC reporter too was photo-bombed in an unusual way, but saw the humour behind it.

Joe Tidy, Cyber Reporter for BBC News, was recently doing a PTC in Germany’s Frankfurt on a serious issue, when two kids decided to pull an on-camera prank. They were seen walking backward behind him in the frame! Unaware of what was going on, Tidy is seen talking to the camera.

However, once the footage made it to the editing table, he realised what had happened and was left in splits. Sharing the clip on Twitter with his followers, Tidy congratulation the two lads who “sneakily” walked across the frame. “Honestly I’m not even mad, this is inspired. Didn’t even spot it until in the edit,” he added, applauding the duo.

Watch the epic moment here:

Congratulations to the two lads who sneakily ruined my best piece to camera from a recent filming assignment in Germany. Honestly I’m not even mad, this is inspired. Didn’t even spot it until in the edit. 👏 👏 👏 😂 pic.twitter.com/V7xtb7Fapx — Joe Tidy (@joetidy) September 11, 2020

He later shared another version of the clip adding the “perfect music” to the prank.

I found the best music for it… pic.twitter.com/6Ry6lk4RKj — Joe Tidy (@joetidy) September 11, 2020

While some said it was brilliant trolling inspired by Matrix glitch, others quipped “Tenet is real”, referencing the 2020 Christopher Nolan film. Here’s how netizens reacted:

That is absolutely god-tier trolling 😆😆 — Kate Bevan is still at home (@katebevan) September 11, 2020

I just love this. They must have known it would have made using it impossible. Brilliant! — Dan Whitehead (@danwnews) September 11, 2020

this just made me laugh a lot 😂 — Bryony Hopkins (@BryonyEHopkins) September 11, 2020

It’s like a glitch in the Matrix, that’s inspired. — Marc Cieslak (@MarcCieslak) September 11, 2020

It’s not their fault they’re on rewind — Jemma Palmer (@Jemmapalmer) September 11, 2020

They’ve gone and done a Tenet! pic.twitter.com/jch0FhoDqr — Gary Ghaj (@RaggyJha) September 11, 2020

And to be fair it’s very accomplished backwards walking. — Stickman3000 (@Stickman30001) September 11, 2020

Bravo! This takes photo bombing to a whole new level 😂😂 — peter starmes (@saintpedro) September 11, 2020

I wouldn’t say ruined, i would say enhanced! — Adeey P (@adeeyp) September 11, 2020

Who says, Germans don’t have a sense of humour! 🤣 — David Wright (@wright_de) September 11, 2020

Directed by Christopher Nolan https://t.co/ItWbM2ZspQ — Tommy Palmer (@tommypalm) September 11, 2020

TEИET IS REAL https://t.co/ldm6K0TFBG — Joe Stack (@joe_stack_) September 11, 2020

leave it in the report I say, they deserve it — Kevin Beaumont (@GossiTheDog) September 11, 2020

As the footage went viral, it starting a laughing riot online with many asking if the boys made it to the final edit. Tidy clarified that they didn’t, as the segment was for a series report. Many, who were impressed by the prank, said the boys must feature in the final take as “they deserve it”.

