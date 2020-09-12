scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 12, 2020
Watch: Duo photo-bombed BBC reporter during PTC, netizens can’t stop laughing

Joe Tidy, Cyber Reporter for BBC News, was recently doing a PTC in Germany's Frankfurt on a serious issue, when two kids decided to pull an on-camera prank.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 12, 2020 2:33:31 pm
The cheeky photobombing left many laughing out loud online.

For television journalists working outdoors, a good piece to camera (PTC) is not always easy and could definitely be more than one take. Time and again, we have seen bloopers of this. Recently, a BBC reporter too was photo-bombed in an unusual way, but saw the humour behind it.

Joe Tidy, Cyber Reporter for BBC News, was recently doing a PTC in Germany’s Frankfurt on a serious issue, when two kids decided to pull an on-camera prank. They were seen walking backward behind him in the frame! Unaware of what was going on, Tidy is seen talking to the camera.

However, once the footage made it to the editing table, he realised what had happened and was left in splits. Sharing the clip on Twitter with his followers, Tidy congratulation the two lads who “sneakily” walked across the frame. “Honestly I’m not even mad, this is inspired. Didn’t even spot it until in the edit,” he added, applauding the duo.

Watch the epic moment here:

He later shared another version of the clip adding the “perfect music” to the prank.

While some said it was brilliant trolling inspired by Matrix glitch, others quipped “Tenet is real”, referencing the 2020 Christopher Nolan film. Here’s how netizens reacted:

As the footage went viral, it starting a laughing riot online with many asking if the boys made it to the final edit. Tidy clarified that they didn’t, as the segment was for a series report. Many, who were impressed by the prank, said the boys must feature in the final take as “they deserve it”.

