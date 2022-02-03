This video shows digital animation, not real drones playing football during quarantine

In a viral video, which has garnered nearly 2 lakh views, two drones are seen flying mid-air and playing football. Although the designer responsible for the video said that it was an animated clip, many social media users appeared to have missed the caption and assumed it to be the real deal.

In what could be dubbed as an aerial match, two drones are seen passing a big ball while flying near a high-rise building. Hitting the ball deftly, the two drones continue the relay for a while as someone apparently films from afar.

Sharing the unusual video on Twitter, IAS officer Awanish Sharan joked: “The ‘machine’ are playing football outside after the children are ‘busy’ on their ‘mobile’.”

While some lamented that children these days can’t play out in the open, others marvelled at the technology. “That’s a great technology product, training a drone to play football is no joke.”

However, as per Snopes, the video is animated and was created by a visual effects and 3D Artist Hamid Ebrahimnia. “Drone pilots playing in quarantine,” the Tehran-based artist wrote sharing the original clip in February 2021 on Instagram. “I did all animations in Cinema4D, tracked in Mocha and composited in After Effects,” he added.

Although this video turned out to be animated, there have been instances when robots mastered things that humans are capable of doing and a leading example of this is the humanoid Sophia, who even even once confessed that her favourite actor was none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

Earlier in 2020, a video showing four robots by Boston Dynamics performing a fully-choreographed dance with intricate moves to The Contours’ iconic hit ‘Do you love me’ took social media by storm.

Last year, in a step forward, one of the robots developed by MIT and acquired by Hyundai even mastered a dance by BTS, the South Korean septet known for their complex choreography. One robot called Spot even had a dance-off with band’s two main dancers, who are global ambassadors for the car manufacturer.